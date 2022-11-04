WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 955 PM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28-30 expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather