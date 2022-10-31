WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 31, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 1101 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022 ...First Significant Storm of the Wet Season Early This Week... A strong storm system will move out of the Gulf of Alaska Monday and move into the Pacific Northwest on Monday night. We are expecting a strong cold front to move across the region on Tuesday night. Snow is expected to increase Tuesday afternoon with the potential heavy snow on Tuesday night. The front will push south into the Kern county area on Wednesday and provide lighter amounts. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches above 6000 feet. Snow level lowering to 5000 feet Tuesday night with 3 to 6 inches of snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley, Upper San Joaquin River and Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge. * WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with high country road closures. The hazardous conditions could impact hikers and campers in the National Parks. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather