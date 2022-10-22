WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 22, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 241 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...South End of the Upper Sierra, Piute Walker Basin, Tehachapi, Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Highways impacted include, but are not limited to, State Route 178, State Route 14, State Route 58 and US 395. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather