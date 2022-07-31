WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Hanford CA 512 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of central California, including the following counties, Kern and Tulare. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR INYO, SAN BERNARDINO AND SOUTHWESTERN NYE COUNTIES... At 512 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continue to produce heavy rain across Inyo County including the lower eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada west of Lone Pine and all of Death Valley National Park. Flash flooding is ongoing along State Route 127 and Highway 190. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Stovepipe Wells, Furnace Creek, Olancha, Lone Pine, Independence, Shoshone, Big Pine, South Lake, Panamint Springs, Darwin, Texas Springs Campground, Mesquite Springs Campground, Keeler, Homewood Canyon-Valley Wells, Scottys Castle, Cartago, Diaz Lake, Portagee Lake Campground, Tuttle Creek Campground and Whitney Portal Campground. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. FOR NORTHEASTERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY... produce heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing across San Bernardino County, particularly through the Mojave National Preserve, where all roadways are currently closed. Fort Irwin, Kelso, Baker, Mitchell Caverns, Cima, Daggett, Mid Hills Campground, Ludlow, Hole In The Wall Campground, Black Canyon Equestrian Campground, Amboy, Afton Canyon Campground, Mountain Pass, Nipton And Ivanpah Roads, Essex, Nipton, Dumont Dunes, Sr 127 Near Dumont Dunes, Newberry Springs and Tecopa. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST\/8 PM PDT\/ THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MOHAVE, SAN BERNARDINO AND SOUTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES... At 513 PM MST \/513 PM PDT\/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain developing around Bullhead City south through the Mojave Valley. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Bullhead City, Laughlin, Needles, Mesquite Creek, Mohave Valley, Mojave Ranch Estates, Oatman and Willow Valley. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following county, Kern. * WHEN...Until 715 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 514 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Walker Pass. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather