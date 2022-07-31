WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Hanford CA

352 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN KERN AND SOUTHEASTERN TULARE COUNTIES...

At 352 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, and poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Onyx, Weldon, Bear Peak, Pascoes, Blackrock and Kernville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 4 PM PDT this afternoon for a

portion of Southern California, including the following county, San

Bernardino.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

