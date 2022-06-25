WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

359 PM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Fresno

County through 430 PM PDT...

At 359 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles southwest of South Lake, moving southwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Simpson Meadow Patrol Cabin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.

LAT...LON 3708 11881 3698 11862 3678 11871 3692 11900

TIME...MOT...LOC 2259Z 032DEG 5KT 3698 11877

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 102-107 degrees Saturday through

Monday. Overnight lows in the upper 60's to upper 70's.

* WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range, and Kern River

Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...High heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Placer,

southeastern Sierra and east central Nevada Counties through 430 PM

PDT...

At 401 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Soda Springs Ski Area, or over Soda Springs, moving northwest at 15

mph.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Soda Springs, Donner Peak, Soda Springs Ski Area, Kingvale and Meadow

Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3922 12032 3938 12055 3946 12040 3944 12037

3938 12036 3934 12032 3926 12028

TIME...MOT...LOC 2301Z 142DEG 13KT 3934 12035

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

