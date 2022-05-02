WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 3, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 1210 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022 ...A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sustained west winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts around 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and the Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Valid from 3 PM PDT this afternoon until 9 AM PDT Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Blowing dust will reduce visibilities in some locations. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, U.S. Highway 395, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass, including the town of Inyokern. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather