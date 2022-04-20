WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

241 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM PDT

FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of

6 to 12 inches. Isolated accumulations up to 2 feet over higher

elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Sierra Nevada north of Kern County above 5000 feet.

* WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 11 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING

TO 2 AM PDT THURSDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of up to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50

mph. 8 to 10 inches of snow possible at Scott Mountain Pass.

* WHERE...Northern Trinity County.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

The latest road conditions for the state of California can be

obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.

