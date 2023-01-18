WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 20, 2023

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

656 PM PST Wed Jan 18 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO 9 AM

PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Widespread freezing temperatures ranging 29 to 32

expected.

* WHERE...North Bay valleys, East Bay interior valleys & hills,

portions of Santa Clara county including the valley and eastern

hills, San Benito county, portions of interior Monterey county

including the Santa Lucia Mountains...Salinas Valley...Gabilan

Range.

* WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered

and marginally sheltered populations, kill crops/sensitive

vegetation, impact outdoor pets/livestock, and possibly damage

unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight into early morning temperatures

will likely be near to below freezing again on Saturday morning.

Stay tuned for future updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

