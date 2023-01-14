WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

614 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM PST THIS EVENING...

The Flood Warning will expire at 615 PM PST this evening for a

portion of northern California, including the following county,

Santa Cruz.

Flood waters have receded. Any additional flooding concerns are

captured by the flood advisory. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 858 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

county, San Diego.

* WHEN...Until 858 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over

roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 617 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 0.1 and 0.55 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are

expected over the area. This additional rain will result in

minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Chula Vista, El Cajon, National City, Imperial Beach,

Coronado, Alpine, I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard,

North Park, Downtown San Diego and Point Loma.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM PST THIS EVENING...

rainfall and runoff continues.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

county, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM PST.

Rises in small streams. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or

stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other

areas is occurring or is imminent.

- At 617 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated stream gauges

indicate minor flooding is already occuring and periods of

moderate rain are expected. This is causing urban and small

stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen

over the last 12 hours.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola,

Live Oak, Felton, Ben Lomond, Soquel, Twin Lakes, Aptos,

Boulder Creek, Rio Del Mar, Eureka Canyon Road, Brown Valley

Road, Freedom, Amesti, Interlaken, Lexington Hills and Day

Valley.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

_____

