WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

1111 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Alameda Creek in Alameda County.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams

continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It

will take several hours for all the water from these storms to

work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1109 AM PST, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in the last 6

hours.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

areas along Alameda Creek in Alameda County.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

