WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 12, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

459 PM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

California...

Salinas River near Spreckels affecting Monterey County.

For the SALINAS RIVER...including Spreckels...Moderate flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 500 AM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Salinas River near Spreckels.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, The lower portions of Soledad, Gonzales,

Chualar, Spence and Spreckels will have moderate flooding. At

least 20,000 acres of farm land in the Salinas Valley are

threatened with flooding. Levees along the lower Salinas River

could breach. Some primary and many secondary roads along the

Salinas River will begin to flood. Highway 68 will become

inundated.

At 27.0 feet, The lower portions of Castroville will begin to

flood. Foster Road, one mile south of Salinas will flood. Highway

156 near Castroville will begin to flood. Many secondary roads in

the Salinas Valley will be flooded and impassable. Large areas of

agricultural land in the Salinas Valley will have major flood

damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 4:00 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 20.1 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

this evening and continue rising to 26.0 feet by Friday

afternoon.

- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

25.8 feet on 02/26/1969.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (5 pm PST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat

Salinas River

Spreckels 23.0 20.1 Wed 4 pm PST 23.1 26.0 24.3

