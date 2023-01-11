WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

500 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

California...

Salinas River near Spreckels affecting Monterey County.

For the SALINAS RIVER...including Spreckels...Moderate flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 500 PM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Salinas River near Spreckels.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Lowland agricultural areas will have minor

flooding.

At 23.0 feet, A few homes near the Salinas River along the reach

of the river gage will begin to flood. River Road near Spreckels

will have minor flooding.

At 24.0 feet, The lowest areas of agricultural land along the

lower portions of the Salinas River will have significant

flooding. River Road will have moderate flooding. Spreckels

Boulevard will begin to flood.

At 27.0 feet, The lower portions of Castroville will begin to

flood. Foster Road, one mile south of Salinas will flood. Highway

156 near Castroville will begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 4:00 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 18.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

this evening and continue rising to 27.3 feet late tonight.

- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

25.8 feet on 02/26/1969.

Fld Observed Forecasts (5 am PST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat

Salinas River

Spreckels 23.0 18.5 Wed 4 am PST 27.5 24.5 20.9

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Salinas River near Bradley.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding is expected.

- At 4:30 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 14.3 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 4:30 AM PST Wednesday was 18.7 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.4

feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage

this morning.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

14.4 feet on 01/14/1993.

