Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

204 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph

expected. Winds will be strongest along the coast and higher

terrain.

* WHERE...Bay Area and portions of the Central Coast including

Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Given the recent rains and saturated soils

trees will have a higher likelihood of being blown down.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

