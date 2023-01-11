WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

902 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

California...

Salinas River near Spreckels affecting Monterey County.

For the SALINAS RIVER...including Spreckels...Moderate flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 300 AM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Salinas River near Spreckels.

* WHEN...From this evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, The lower portions of Castroville will

begin to flood. Foster Road, one mile south of Salinas will flood.

Highway 156 near Castroville will begin to flood. Many secondary

roads in the Salinas Valley will be flooded and impassable. Large

areas of agricultural land in the Salinas Valley will have major

flood damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:00 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 15.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late tomorrow morning and continue rising to 27.2 feet

tomorrow evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

25.8 feet on 02/26/1969.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm PST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri

Salinas River

Spreckels 23.0 15.8 Tue 8 pm PST 27.3 24.9 21.6

