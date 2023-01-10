WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

HIGH SURF WARNING

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

731 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH SURF WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet and dangerous rip

currents.

* WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern

Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the

beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks,

jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects

such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

