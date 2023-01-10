WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Francisco CA 949 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Contra Costa County through 1015 AM PST... At 948 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pleasant Hill, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Oakland, Concord, Richmond, Antioch, Walnut Creek, Pittsburg, Danville, Martinez, Oakley, Pleasant Hill, Lafayette, Brentwood, Orinda, Moraga, Clayton, West Pittsburg, West Pittsburg Cdp, Moraga Town, Alamo and Clyde. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3800 12161 3779 12208 3780 12212 3779 12215 3794 12229 3803 12216 3802 12214 3806 12203 3804 12188 3806 12185 3802 12184 3802 12175 3801 12170 3802 12168 3803 12170 3803 12173 3807 12168 TIME...MOT...LOC 1748Z 238DEG 33KT 3793 12210 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather