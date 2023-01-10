WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service San Francisco CA 804 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in California... Salinas River near Spreckels affecting Monterey County. For the SALINAS RIVER...including Bradley, Spreckels...Major flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM PST. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Salinas River near Spreckels. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, The lower portions of Soledad, Gonzales, Chualar, Spence, Spreckels and Castroville will have major flooding. Major flooding will affect 40,000 acres or more of agricultural land in the Salinas Valley. Some primary roads and most secondary roads in the Salinas Valley will be flooded and impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening and continue rising to 28.3 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible into early Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.3 feet on 03\/12\/1995. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am PST) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Wed Thu Fri Salinas River Spreckels 23.0 14.2 Tue 7 am PST 28.7 27.6 22.5 ...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet. * WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Surf Warning indicates that dangerous, battering waves are expected to pound the shoreline, bringing potentially damaging and life-threatening conditions. It is advised that people remain away from the shoreline during this event, especially staying off rocks, jetties and beaches. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Ventura County through 830 AM PST... At 805 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Santa Paula to near Camarillo. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Thousand Oaks... Simi Valley... Camarillo... Fillmore... Moorpark... Santa Paula... Point Mugu State Park... Newbury Park... Somis... Piru... and Naval Base Ventura County. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3450 11883 3428 11877 3408 11896 3413 11916 3427 11907 3445 11911 TIME...MOT...LOC 1605Z 266DEG 30KT 3439 11903 3427 11900 3418 11907 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather