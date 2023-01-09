WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

326 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

California...

Carmel River at Robles Del Rio affecting Monterey County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 330 PM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Carmel River at Robles Del Rio.

* WHEN...From this morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 7.5 feet, Monitor Stage. Water levels are roughly 1

foot below primary breakout locations near Camp Steffani, Paso

Hondo, and Dampierre Park.

At 8.5 feet, Low lying homes from Camp Steffani to below Robles

del Rio will begin to flood. Old Odello Ranch near Carmel begins

to flood. Homes along Paso Hondo and Dampierre Park subject to

flooding.

At 10.0 feet, South side of Highway 1 bridge access becomes

inundated and impassable. Many low lying homes threatened along

the entire Carmel River. Low lying homes near Camp Steffani

experience substantial flooding and homes near Schulte Road in

danger of flooding. Homes surrounding the Carmel Lagoon area are

in danger of flooding.

At 11.0 feet, Hacienda Carmel residential development levee is

threatened. Moderate flooding of golf courses and low lying homes

along the entire Carmel River. Homes in the Carmel Lagoon area

begin to experience moderate flooding.

At 12.0 feet, Widespread flood damage to low lying homes along the

entire Carmel River. Levees protecting homes near Mission Fields

are in danger of breaching. Homes near the Carmel Lagoon area

begin to have substantial flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:00 AM PST Sunday the stage was 5.4 feet.

- Forecast...The Carmel River at Robles Del Rio is forecast to

rise above Monitor Stage of 7.5 ft at 10 am Monday before

peaking at around 11.4 ft at 1 pm Monday.

- Flood stage is 8.5 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

6.9 feet on 01/04/2008.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (3 am PST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu

Carmel River

Robles Del Ri 8.5 6.1 Sun 11 am PS 7.6 6.5 5.3

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather