WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

316 AM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

.Multiple rounds of widespread rainfall expected through the next

several days with a moderate strength system Saturday through Sunday

morning, and a stronger atmospheric river event beginning Sunday

evening into Tuesday. Widespread impacts are expected as soils are

already saturated and many waterways are running high from the

recent atmospheric river events.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM EARLY SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

areas, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore,

Marin Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay

Interior Valleys and Sonoma Coastal Range.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be

flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are

possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

* WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California,

including the following areas, in central California, Mountains of

San Benito County And Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles

National Park, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel

Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest,

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Southern Salinas

Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio. In northern California,

East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys, Eastern Santa Clara

Hills, Northern Monterey Bay, San Francisco, San Francisco Bay

Shoreline, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Clara Valley

Including San Jose and Santa Cruz Mountains.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

_____

