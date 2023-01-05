WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service San Francisco CA 621 PM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for a portion of northern California, including the following counties, Alameda and Contra Costa. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather