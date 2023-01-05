WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

1143 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM PST THIS EVENING...

The Flood Warning will expire at 1145 PM PST this evening for

portions of central California and northern California, including

the following counties, in central California, Monterey and San

Benito. In northern California, Santa Clara.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. However, additional rain showers are anticipated through

early Thursday morning and water continues to recede from previous

rainfall. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather