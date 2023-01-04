WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

432 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

counties, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco and Sonoma.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from

earlier rainfall. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing

water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 430 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.3 and 1 inch of

rain has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in

the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Richmond, Napa, Petaluma, San

Rafael, Novato, Rohnert Park, Windsor, American Canyon, Mill

Valley, San Anselmo, Larkspur, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Corte

Madera, Tiburon, Cloverdale, Fairfax and Sebastopol.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

