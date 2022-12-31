WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

243 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Warning will expire at 245 PM PST this afternoon for a

portion of northern California, including the following counties,

San Mateo and Santa Clara.

Flood waters are receding and the heaviest rain has ended. Please

continue to heed remaining road closures.

