WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Marin Coastal Range, Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay

Interior Mountains, Coastal North Bay, Including Point Reyes

National Seashore and North Bay Interior Valleys.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of strong winds will accompany a

frontal passage overnight into early Saturday morning. During

this period of heavy rain, the combination of strong winds and

saturated soils may bring down trees and limbs causing possible

power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

* WHERE...Portions of California.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM PST Saturday.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST

* WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San

Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest,

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister

Valley, and Carmel Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big

Sur Coast.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM PST Saturday.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water flows onto the road near Wilton.

At 8.0 feet Low lying lands along the river begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:30 PM PST Friday the stage was 8.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to 12.8 feet tomorrow

evening.

- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

12.9 feet on 02/08/2017.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

