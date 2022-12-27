WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

746 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Alameda, northwestern

San Mateo, Contra Costa, southeastern Sonoma, San Francisco and

southeastern Napa Counties through 815 AM PST...

At 746 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Boyes Hot Springs to near Point Reyes

Station. Movement was east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and periods of rain and

lightning.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Concord, Berkeley,

Richmond, Antioch, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Livermore,

Napa, Mountain View, Alameda, San Ramon, Pleasanton, Union City,

Walnut Creek and South San Francisco.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3833 12206 3832 12221 3806 12225 3801 12173

3750 12174 3758 12251 3779 12251 3784 12230

3790 12250 3788 12250 3788 12251 3802 12250

3795 12240 3811 12225 3815 12225 3816 12241

3803 12250 3843 12250 3847 12212

TIME...MOT...LOC 1546Z 266DEG 48KT 3834 12245 3807 12287

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

