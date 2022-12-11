WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ FREEZE WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 1241 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 26 to 32 degrees possible. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures are expected in the interior valley locations of Napa and Sonoma Counties. Sub- freezing temperatures will be possible again late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather