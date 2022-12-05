WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

611 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of through 645 AM

PST...

At 609 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

capable of producing a waterspout southwest of Davenport 8 miles

west of Santa Cruz, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Waterspouts, winds in excess of 30 mph, and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs

and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor

objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Santa Cruz.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3702 12209 3696 12206 3695 12206 3696 12211

3697 12212 3696 12213 3698 12214 3698 12215

3699 12217

TIME...MOT...LOC 1409Z 256DEG 9KT 3696 12218

WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

