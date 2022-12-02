WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

804 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 26 to 32 degrees expected.

* WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior

Valleys and Eastern Santa Clara Hills.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

