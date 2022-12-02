WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 2, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1106 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees expected.

* WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains and North Bay Interior

Valleys.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 26 to 32 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Southern Salinas Valley,

Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and

Los Padres National Forest and Mountains of San Benito and

Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park.

