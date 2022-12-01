WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

941 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

counties, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara.

* WHEN...Until 1145 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 941 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor

flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara,

Berkeley, Richmond, San Leandro, Mountain View, Alameda, San

Ramon, Pleasanton, Union City, Milpitas, Palo Alto, Walnut

Creek, Cupertino, Dublin and Newark.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

