WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1220 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel

Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

