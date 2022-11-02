WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 2, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Francisco CA 142 PM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Santa Cruz, northwestern San Benito and southeastern Santa Clara Counties through 215 PM PDT... At 142 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Corralitos, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Watsonville, Gilroy, Hollister, Corralitos, Brown Valley Road, Freedom, Eureka Canyon Road, Amesti, Interlaken, Aptos Hills-Larkin Valley, Aptos Hills-Larkin, Pajaro, San Martin, Aromas and Day Valley. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3686 12135 3689 12164 3692 12166 3690 12168 3690 12169 3692 12170 3691 12175 3690 12175 3691 12184 3707 12183 3709 12135 TIME...MOT...LOC 2042Z 273DEG 35KT 3700 12175 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather