WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 2, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Francisco CA 100 PM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Santa Cruz County through 130 PM PDT... At 100 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Corralitos, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Watsonville, Corralitos, Amesti, Brown Valley Road, Freedom, Interlaken, Aptos Hills-Larkin, Day Valley and Aptos Hills-Larkin Valley. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3690 12165 3692 12166 3691 12167 3692 12170 3695 12185 3704 12186 3705 12165 3704 12166 3703 12169 3700 12166 3700 12163 3691 12163 3690 12164 TIME...MOT...LOC 2000Z 269DEG 9KT 3699 12179 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather