SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

543 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...An area of strong thunderstorms will continue to impact portions

of central San Benito and central Monterey Counties through 630 PM

PDT...

At 541 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 18

miles northeast of Greenfield, or 29 miles northeast of Arroyo Seco,

moving north at 20 mph. Locally strong winds could occur due to

downbursts and there is the potential for small hail. Frequent

lightning continues and some thunderstorms may have downpours.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Soledad, Greenfield, King City, Gonzales, Chualar and San Lucas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3613 12104 3658 12152 3681 12107 3675 12093

3629 12071 3612 12084

TIME...MOT...LOC 0041Z 158DEG 15KT 3653 12102

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

