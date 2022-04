WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

303 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Buoy observations show that wave heights and periods have dropped

below High Surf Advisory criteria.

