BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

911 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY ISSUED FOR THE COASTLINE FROM SONOMA COUNTY

TO MONTEREY COUNTY THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

.A long period swell has moved into our coastal waters at periods of

15 to 17 seconds from 15 to 18 ft. This swell has reached the

entire coastline from Sonoma County down through coastal Monterey

County and will impact area beaches through late tonight with

large breaking waves in the surf zone from 14 to 18 feet.

Additionally during this time period, the high energy of this

swell will result in a high risk of sneaker waves and strong rip

currents. Swell heights and periods are expected to diminish below

advisory thresholds late tonight into Saturday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 14 to 18 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National

Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San

Fransisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey

Bay.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion. High risk of sneaker waves and strong

rip currents.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay well away from the shoreline, expect

dangerous, potentially deadly high risk of sneaker waves and

strong rip currents. Stay off coastal rocks and jetties. Keep

children close, keep pets on leashes, and never turn your back

to the ocean.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

