WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 21, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Francisco CA 1205 PM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central San Benito County through 1230 PM PDT... At 1204 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Soledad, or 17 miles northeast of Arroyo Seco, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...This cell is moving extremely slowly and may cause local flooding concerns in the vicinity of northeastern Soledad. Locations impacted include... PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3639 12127 3638 12130 3639 12131 3649 12143 3668 12128 3649 12105 3637 12126 TIME...MOT...LOC 1904Z 224DEG 5KT 3649 12130 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...