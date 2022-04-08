WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 200 PM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 North Bay Interior Mountains-Eastern Santa Clara Hills-East Bay Hills- ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY TO 3 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, East Bay Hills. * WHEN...From 5 AM Saturday to 3 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning across the interior mountains. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather