WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

937 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Significant flow expected in the Whitewater River and the

Coachella Storm Water Channel through tonight.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

county, Riverside.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water

crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are

elevated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 935 AM PST, Heavy rain has fallen over the San Bernardino

Mountains and will be draining into the Whitewater watershed

through tonight.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.1 inches are possible

over the area through early this afternoon.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Southern Indio, northern Palm Springs, Coachella, Cathedral

City, Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, Thermal, Whitewater, La

Quinta and Mecca.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM

PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state of California can be

obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.

