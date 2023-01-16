WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

144 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST

TUESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE...San Diego County Mountains above 5000 feet.

* WHEN...Through noon PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very

strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow level will fall to around 5000

feet early this evening and 4000 feet on Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California...enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY

ABOVE 5000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches above 7000 feet and 3 to 7 inches above 6000 feet. Winds

gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains above 5000 feet.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

feet early this evening and 3500 to 4000 feet on Tuesday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

...WIND ADVISORY IS NOW INCLUDED IN THE WINTER WEATHER

ADVISORY FOR SAN DIEGO COUNTY MOUNTAINS...

The Wind Advisory for the San Diego County mountains is now

included with the Winter Weather Advisory which started at 2 PM.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected today

near the desert slopes of the mountains.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected for this

afternoon and evening near the desert slopes of the mountains.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

* WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

