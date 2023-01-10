WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

220 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

county, San Diego.

* WHEN...Until 400 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 220 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have

fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are

expected over the area. This additional rain will result in

minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

San Diego, Chula Vista, El Cajon, National City, La Mesa,

Imperial Beach, Coronado, Alpine, North Park, Tierrasanta and

Mission Valley.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 230 PM PST this afternoon for a

portion of Southwest California, including the following counties,

Orange and Riverside.

The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road

closures.

Orange, Riverside and San Diego.

