WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

433 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 659 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

counties, Riverside and San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 659 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over

roadways. Rockslides along mountain highways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 431 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated periods of heavy rain. This is causing urban and

small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 1.25 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.4 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Ontario, Rialto, Chino,

Redlands, I-15 Through The Cajon Pass and Rancho Cucamonga.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

