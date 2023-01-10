WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

239 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 459 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

counties, Riverside and San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 459 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over

roadways. Rockslides along mountain highways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 237 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing

urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 1 inch of

rain has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.35 inches are

expected over the area. This additional rain will result in

minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Ontario, Rialto, Chino,

Redlands, I-15 Through The Cajon Pass and Rancho Cucamonga.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley,

Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa

County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento

Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Shasta Lake Area / Northern

Shasta County and Southern Sacramento Valley.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be

flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are

possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood

with more heavy rain.

- Thunderstorms and periods of moderate to heavy precipitation

will continue a flood risk through Wednesday.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW MORNING...

...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Russian River near Hopland.

* WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Significant flooding of Highway 175 at the

approaches to the Russian River bridge. Minor flooding of Highway

222 near Ukiah, and in crop land along the left and right banks of

the Russian River near Hopland.

- At 1:45 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 11.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this

afternoon to 15.8 feet late this evening. It will then fall

below flood stage just after midnight tonight to 13.7 feet

tomorrow morning. It will rise above flood stage again

tomorrow afternoon to 16.1 feet early Thursday morning. It

will then fall below flood stage again late Thursday morning

to 12.9 feet late Friday morning. It will rise to 13.0 feet

late Friday morning. It will then fall again and remain below

flood stage.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

16.3 feet on 04/07/2018.

...FLOOD WATCH HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A RIVER FLOOD WARNING...

The Flood Watch is replaced by a river flood warning

for the Russian River near Hopland.

- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached this afternoon.

