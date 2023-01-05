WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1111 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1207 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

counties, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 1207 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1111 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will

cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.5

inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Anaheim, Santa Ana, Riverside, Irvine, San Bernardino,

Fontana, Moreno Valley, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove and

Ontario.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

