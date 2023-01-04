WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

150 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph expected.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and

Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County

Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and

Foothills, San Diego County Mountains and Orange County Inland

Areas.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to noon PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne

Valleys.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM PST Thursday.

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM

PST THURSDAY ABOVE 7500 FEET...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches above 8000 feet and 6 to 10 inches on the highest

peaks. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Riverside County Mountains above 7500 feet.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California...enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM PST

THURSDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6

to 10 inches above 7500 feet and 12 to 24 inches above 8500

feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains above 7000 feet.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento

Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley,

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County and Southern Sacramento

Valley.

* WHEN...Through 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be

flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are

possible. Area rivers, creeks, and streams are running high,

particularly along the Cosumnes and Mokelumne Rivers, and are

expected to rise with more heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE DOE AND ELKHORN FIRES IN THE AUGUST

COMPLEX BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive

rainfall continue to be possible over the Doe and Elkhorn Fires in

the August Complex Burn Scar.

areas, Central Sacramento Valley and Mountains Southwestern Shasta

County to Western Colusa County.

* WHEN...From 4 PM PST Wednesday to 7 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Doe and Elkhorn Fires in the

August Complex Burn Scar is expected up to and during the period

of the watch. Residents near the Doe and Elkhorn Fires in the

August Complex Burn Scar should prepare for potential flooding

impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local

authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of

low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in

and near recent wildfire burn scars. Storm drains and ditches may

become clogged with debris.

- National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy

rainfall over the Doe and Elkhorn Fires in the August Complex

Burn Scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.

Heaviest rain rates will occur for the August Complex burn

scar between 4 PM PST Wednesday to 2 AM PST Thursday.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

possible. Area rivers, creeks, and streams are running high.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE MOSQUITO, CALDOR WEST, AND RIVER BURN

SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

rainfall continue to be possible over the Mosquito burn scar,

Caldor West burn scar, and River burn scar.

area, Motherlode.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Mosquito, Caldor West, and River

burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch.

Residents near the Mosquito, Caldor West, and River burn scar

should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up

to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall

could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street

flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars.

Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

rainfall over the Mosquito, Caldor West, and River burn scar,

which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.

Heaviest rain rates will occur for the Mosquito, Caldor West,

and River burn scars between 10 PM PST Wednesday to 7 AM PST

Thursday.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE DIXIE WEST BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT

THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

rainfall continue to be possible over the Dixie West burn scar.

areas, Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County and Western Plumas

County/Lassen Park.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Dixie West burn scar is expected

up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Dixie

West burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be

sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities.

Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas,

urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent

wildfire burn scars. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged

with debris.

rainfall over the Dixie West burn scar, which may lead to

flash flooding and debris flows.

Heaviest rain rates will occur for the Dixie burn scar

between 8 PM PST Wednesday to 6 AM PST Thursday.

area, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather