WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

527 AM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than a 1/4 mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due low visibility in

areas of dense fog, including portions of Pacific Coast Highway

and Interstates 5 and 405.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

* WHAT...Visibility less than a one-half mile in dense fog,

occasionally near zero.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility in

in the coastal areas from Oceanside southward to the Mexican

Border including portions of Interstates 8 and 5.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather