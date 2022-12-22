WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ AIR QUALITY ALERT Air Quality Alert Message Relayed by National Weather Service San Diego, CA 1223 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...Costa Mesa...Newport Beach...Laguna Beach...and San Clemente Orange County Inland- Including the cities of Santa Ana...Anaheim...Garden Grove... Irvine...Orange...Fullerton...and Mission Viejo Riverside County Mountains- Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire- Including the cities of Riverside...San Bernardino...Ontario... Moreno Valley...Fontana...Rancho Cucamonga...and Corona San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning- Including the city of Banning. Not Including the Coachella Valley. 1215 PM PST Wed Dec 21 2022 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT: MANDATORY WOOD-BURNING BAN IN EFFECT... The South Coast AQMD has extended a mandatory wood-burning ban for residents in the South Coast Air Basin for Thursday December 22nd and Friday December 23rd. No-Burn days are declared to protect public health when levels of fine particulate air pollution in the region are forecast to be high. Smoke from wood burning can cause health problems. Breathing high levels of pollution from wood smoke can cause breathing problems (including asthma attacks), worsened lung and heart disease symptoms, and may even increase emergency room visits and hospitalizations. The No-Burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper in any indoor or outdoor wood-burning device. This prohibition does not apply to communities above 3000 ft in elevation, households that rely on wood as a sole source of heat, residences without nearby natural gas service, and low-income households. To view current and forecasted air quality levels, visit the South Coast Air Quality Management District website at aqmd.gov or download the mobile app at aqmd.gov\/mobileapp. Additional details for this air quality alert are available at www.aqmd.gov\/advisory. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Wintry mix and periods of freezing rain expected, which could result a thin layer of ice. * WHERE...Portions of the Klamath Basin as well as portions of Lake County below 5000 feet. This includes Highways 97, 395, 31, 140, 62, 66 and 139. This does include the communities of Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Chemult, Bly, Lakeview, Dorris, Macdoel, and Paisley. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Ice will create slippery and hazardous road conditions, which may impact the morning commute. This could also create a slip hazard on walkways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence in the potential for freezing rain is highest from Chemult northward, but isolated areas of wintry mix and freezing rain are possible elsewhere in the advisory area. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https:\/\/www.tripcheck.com or http:\/\/quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for wintry mix means that periods of slippery conditions will cause travel difficulties. 1215 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather