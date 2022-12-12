WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

924 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY

ABOVE 5000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and gusty west winds expected. Additional snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches from 5000 to 6000 ft, 4 to 6

inches possible from 6000 to 7000 feet, and up to 8 inches

possible above 7000 feet.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN...Through 10 PM Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to icy roads and

poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause extensive

tree damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California...enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Isolated amounts to 10 inches.

* WHERE...San Diego County Mountains.

morning or evening commute.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM

PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. 1 to 6 inches likely above 4000 feet.

* WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather