WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 752 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 951 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Riverside and San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 951 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways possible. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban areas is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 752 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.50 inches of rain have fallen in one hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Moreno Valley, Ontario, Corona, Rialto, Chino and Redlands. - https:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather